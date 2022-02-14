Mughal Garden: Now, book tickets directly from this app - Details inside

The tourist spot has now reopened for the general public from February 12, 2022 to March 16, 2022.

A link will be provided on the app which will direct visitors to the Mughal Garden ticketing site, providing them with all the details regarding the location, directions and facilities at the tourist spot.

Notably, the authorities have prohibited walk-in entry into the Mughal Gardens in order to control further spread of Covid-19. Visitors are permitted to see the Garden via advance online bookings.Visitors can book their tickets to Mughal Gardens from either the official website or Delhi government’s 'Dekho Meri Dilli' app.

What are the timings to visit the Mughal Gardens?Visitors must note that the Mughal Garden will now be open for the general public from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm. The last entry is at 4 pm.

The 'Dekho Meri Dili' app can be used for online ticket booking for various tourist destinations in Delhi. With the use of this application, people won't have to stand in long queues for visitors. The use of instant ticket booking is time and effort saving.More about Dekho Meri Dilli appThe 'Dekho Meri Dilli' app, which has been maintained and developed by the Delhi government, helps tourists to plan their visits to famous tourist spots. Visitors can now plan their complete journey ranging from half a day to six days. The application can give all information about the tourist spots across the national capital, its timings, operational days, ticket booking facilities and more.