Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan opens for public, here's how you can visit the iconic garden (Photo: Twitter)

Amrit Udyan online tickets: Amrit Udyan, the iconic garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has opened for the public from Tuesday (January 31). People can now visit the garden till March 26. The garden has recently been renamed from Mughal Garden to Amrit Udyan.

Earlier on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Udyan Utsav-2023, the opening of the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens. This year, the gardens including Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden are open to the public for about two months (from January 31 to March 26).

For the unversed, the gardens are open to the public once a year. People can visit the garden between 10 am and 4 pm except for Mondays. It will also remain closed on March 1 and 2 (G20 meetings) and March 8 (Holi).

Among other things, visitors will be able to see specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases.

How to visit Amrit Udyan?

Firstly, there is no entry fee for the garden during Udyan Utsav. But you have to register yourself offline or online. You can book slots online at Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website. Direct link HERE. Reservations for a maximum of 30 visitors can be made in a single booking.

Walk-in visitors can also get entry into the gardens by registering themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the self-service kiosk near gate no 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid the rush and save time. Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate number 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

