Tamil Nadu: Three animals die in 2 days at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

An investigation by the Forest Department officials at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has found that electrocution in a wire fence caused the death of a male sloth bear and Anthrax is suspected to have caused the death of a sub-adult female elephant. Both carcasses were found at different spots of the famed Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, on Monday. In another incident on Tuesday, a patrolling team identified the carcass of a female baby elephant, with multiple injuries.

Based on the postmortem of the sloth bear, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), Buffer Zone, LCS Srikanth said that the bear got stuck between an energized wire fence, and died of electrocution. In terms of the action taken, he said that an enquiry was conducted with Ramasamy (86), who has been taking care of the land, where the death occurred. The energizer, steel writs and other accessories were seized under Mahazar. A case was registered, but the individual was not arrested, given his old age and also considering that arrest is not mandatory. An offence report is to be submitted to the Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday.

Regarding the death of a sub-adult female elephant, physical evidence is said to point the finger of suspicion towards Anthrax. Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. Anthrax can be found naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals around the world. The carcass of the elephant would be disposed in line with the protocols of dealing with this type of death. It is notable that pictures of the elephant death showed bloodstains on the ground, near the trunk and the mouth of the elephant.

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, located in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, is at the tri-junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. It is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. Animals such as tigers, leopards, elephants, Indian Gaur (bison), sloth bears are often sighted at the Reserve.

Recently, Mudumalai was in the news after ‘Rivaldo’, a wild tusker captured for treatment, was released back into the wild after a three-month duration in captivity. This was the first such instance in Tamil Nadu and senior forest department officials expressed hope that more captive elephants could be released back into the wild on a case-to-case basis. The radio-collared elephant was released into what forest officials referred to as a suitable habitat, where it can thrive. Owing to its injury and its inability to feed naturally, the tusker used to harmlessly venture near towns in search of food, following which the decision to treat it under captivity was taken.