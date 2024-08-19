Twitter
Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'

CM Siddaramaiah approached Karnataka HC challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's recent sanction to prosecute him in connection with the alleged MUDA 'scam'.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 05:21 PM IST

Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'
Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing on the prosecution sanction against state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah until August 29. The court also stated that the lower court cannot hear the case until the date. This comes after CM Siddaramaiah approached the Karnataka HC challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's recent sanction to prosecute him in connection with the alleged MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) 'scam'.

Earlier today, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that he is "fully confident" that the Court will grant him relief. "I haven't done anything wrong, in the writ petition, an injunction to the prosecution is sought as an interim relief. Eminent lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue the writ petition. My conscience is clear, I have done nothing wrong. I have been a minister for 40 years and there is not a single black spot in my political life during this period. I am engaged in the service of people with their blessings. My political life is like an open book. The people of the state also know that I have not done anything wrong. I am fully confident of getting relief in the court," Karnataka CM said.

Responding to BJP's protest demanding his resignation, CM Siddaramaiah claimed that BJP, JDS and the central government have conspired against him using the Raj Bhavan. "BJP, JDS and the central government have conspired against me using the Raj Bhavan. They have resorted to such an act to smear me with malice. BJP is protesting with malicious intent and we will face this politically. We will take the legal and political fight against this conspiracy. Such political struggles have been carried out continuously and I will fight with more spirit," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

