NCB drugs case: Meet Mumbai's famous Muchhad Paanwala who has been arrested for alleged drug peddling

One of the owners of Mumbai's famed 'Muchhad Paanwala' was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday morning in connection with the investigations into the drug mafia-celebrities nexus. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that the current owner of the shop, Ramkumar J Tiwari has been charged under NDPS Act Sec 8, read with Sec 20(b)(ii), pertaining to manufacture, possession, buying-selling, transporting, inter-state import-export of contraband. Ramkumar J Tiwari was summoned to the NCB on Monday and subject to a long grilling session before he was arrested.

Who is Muchhad Paanwala?

Ranked among the top paan vendors in Mumbai, 'Muchhad Paanwala' - named after its founder Panditshree Shyamacharan Tiwari of Tiwaripur, Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh - is currently run by his four sons, including Ramkumar J Tiwari.

The landmark shop at Kemps Corner, near Malabar Hill which is one of the poshest localities of the country, has been operational for the nearly four decades and is known by the ear-to-ear bushy handlebar moustaches of the founder, his sons and even grandsons.

Over the years, the outlet became a rage among the people, attracting top film stars, businessmen, politicians, and other celebrities who thronged there for his lip-smacking post-meal munchies. The 'paans' are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 80.

In fact, in 2016, 'Muchhad Paanwala' became the first paanwala outlet to host its own website to take online orders from his discerning customers on its huge variety of mouth-melting preparations in Kolkata, Banarasi or Maggai paans, or several types of paan-masalas, whipped up with specially-sourced ingredients.

