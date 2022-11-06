MSP payment of over Rs 5,000 crore made to farmers in their bank accounts in a single day: Punjab govt

Representational Image

Owing to the commitment made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for hassle-free procurement, Punjab Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday stated that the MSP payment of Rs 5,334.54 crore has been released directly into the accounts of 1,84,409 farmers in a single day yesterday, during the ongoing paddy procurement season in the state, while another Rs 1,500 crore has been approved for payment and would be released once the banks open on Monday. He also divulged that 144 LMT paddy has already been purchased in the season till yesterday.

Further, giving details of the MSP payments, he said that total MSP payments of Rs 25424.86 crore have been released directly in the bank accounts of farmers till yesterday, and nearly 6.5 lakh farmers have been benefitted from MSP so far. He reaffirmed the commitment of the State Government to purchase every single grain produced with the sweat and toil of the farmer.

Principal Secretary Food and Civil Supplies, Rahul Bhandari said that with the approval of CCL for November, MSP payments have continued to be made seamlessly. He also added that almost all paddy has been procured as well as lifted in the Majha belt and most of the arrivals now are being witnessed in the Malwa belt. More than 98% of the paddy procured before 72 hours has already been lifted as per reports received from districts.