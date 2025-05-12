MS Dhoni is now only seen playing the IPL but he is also associated with the Indian Army’s Territorial Army where he holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Besides his cricket career, he underwent special training for the Indian Army’s Para For the Indian Army’s Para Forces.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is now only seen playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) but he is also associated with the Indian Army’s Territorial Army where he holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Besides his cricket career, he underwent special training for the Indian Army’s Para Forces. He received his title in 2011 along with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao, the year India won the World Cup under his captaincy. The former Indian captain has served with the 106 Territorial Army battalion. In 2015, Dhoni undertook basic training along with special parachute training with the Para Forces. After this training, he was inducted into the Para Regiment.

MS Dhoni’s duties in the Army

In 2019, Dhoni joined the Territorial Army’s unit in Jammu and Kashmir for a 15-day period, where he performed duties like patrolling, guarding, and post duty. He was inducted in the Victor Force in the Kashmir Valley while being deployed in the South Kashmir region.

During his training at Agra camp in 2015, Dhoni completed five parachute jumps after which he became a qualified paratrooper. While he was deployed for his duties in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, he carried a 19 kg load, including an AK-47 gun, magazines, uniform, shoes, grenades, helmet, and waterproof jacket.

His duties definitely made him a rough and tough guy, as he underwent rigorous training, carried heavy weights and even patrolled with a group of 8-10 army personnel and guarded tough areas. Not only this, while on duty he even stayed in a bunker without blinking his eyes for hours, in a test of patience. His title was not for namesake, but he was suited up for his duty as he wore a bulletproof jacket and carried an AK-47 gun and six hand grenades.

What is the territorial Army?

The Territorial Army is a crucial part of the Indian Army, under the Part I of the Defence Services Regulations. The Territorial Army is the Indian Army’s reserve force, as it supplements it in times of special needs, especially during wartime or national emergencies.

MS Dhoni’s Army salary

MS Dhoni's salary as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army is reportedly between Rs 1.21 lakh and Rs 2.12 lakh. However, the amount has not been made official yet. As tensions between India and Pakistan have recently increased, the government of India has given the army chief a free hand to call upon the forces of the Territorial Army. And therefore, the army may also call MS Dhoni to serve his duties in the armed forces.

Dhoni is captaining the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. However, amid India Pakistan war, the cricket tournament has now been postponed for a week. In this year’s IPL, Dhoni’s salary was set at Rs 4 crore.