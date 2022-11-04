MS Dhoni moves Madras High Court against IPS officer G Sampath Kumar; here's what happened

MS Dhoni (File)

Iconic cricketer MS Dhoni has moved the Madras High Court against IPS officer G Sampath Kumar. The cricketer has requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the officer for making disparaging remarks against the Supreme Court. Here's what happened.

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful cricketers to have played the sport, filed a suit against Sampath Kumar in 2014. The officer was the Inspector General of Police then. He urged the court to restrict him from making any statement linking the cricketer with match-fixing and to direct him to pay Rs 100 crore in damages.

The court directed the officer not to make such statements against the cricketer.

He later filed an affidavit before the court in which he made some disparaging remarks against the judiciary and some lawyers.

On July 18, Dhoni obtained the consent of the advocate general to move a contempt plea against the officer.

He has now moved to the Madras High Court.

With inputs from PTI