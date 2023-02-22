Mrs. Universe Joy Amrita Tripathi proves that being married does not stop one from chasing dreams

One can always spot a successful woman in the wild without even knowing anything about her. That's the power of having a charismatic presence. It's not the outward appearance or looks but how they conduct themselves in a certain specific way. The most successful women have one common trait, the ability to strike a fine balance between professional and personal life. Women of today are outgoing and frivolous, they have determination toward their families as well as their careers. Amrita Tripathi is one such personality who has created a whirr in the domain of Global Pageantry for married Women with her constant success and achievements. It is not untrue to suggest that her journey is ideally filled with perseverance and hard work.

Success has a habit of self-improvement and Amrita Tripathi does it every day. She is a 36-year-old woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, who is a proud Mother, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Model, and Pageant Winner. Her experience in the field of Pageantry is remarkable so far. She has been praised and appreciated by Indian and International Pageant Queens and Judges. Amrita won the prestigious title of Mrs. Universe Joy in Seoul, South Korea in June 2022.

Amrita has noticeably achieved so many things in her life but she always prioritizes her role as a mother. She has been inspired by people who gave her an honest reflection of herself. There are plenty of names from the industry that she admires but her real icon is MC Mary Kom. Being someone who has started her career after marriage, Amrita feels a genuine connection with her. This is exactly how she proved to the world that being a mother never comes in the way of your success. Being a married person in the industry who has a family and is balancing work life and personal life together, Amrita has undoubtedly raised the bar high for men and women in the glamour and modelling industry.

“I feel like what I do is art. It is open and unconventional, more so unique. People have been stressing over such situations, and get worried about their personal and professional life mingling but not me. I love and follow my work despite the age or marital factor,” said Amrita Tripathi when asked about her life. “I entered this field because I wanted to raise my voice about various social issues, especially against women and society. My main goal is to become a role model for all women,” she further stated when asked about her future endeavours.

Even when Amrita was preparing for Mrs. India Universe, she took training from different mentors and attended different institutions in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Not only this, but she also contributed to food distribution in slum areas, labours (during lockdown), and even migrants. She believes in empowering women and is also working towards abolishing domestic violence. One can’t achieve great things if they are afraid of facing failure. No matter what has been told to you but narrating your life is totally in your own hands. People from all walks of life seek success but only those who know the true meaning of being a triumph get rewarded. Amrita has boldly taken steps to enhance her career and create a wonderful life for herself. She is ambitious and delinquent in what she does. By confirming the statement that nothing can stop you from achieving the zenith in life, she has engraved her name in the domain of Pageantry as well as Philanthropy.

