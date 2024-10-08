Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Mrinal Kishore is the man behind one of the best event management companies in India "Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd" which has conducted many political events and rallies successfully during the past few years. He founded bobis event in 2017 and since then he never looked back and kept acing the art of managing events.

BOBIS ENTERTAINMENT PVT LTD is an experienced event management company based in Patna, bringing with it a collective experience of over 8 years in the events industry. BOBIS stands as a reliable one-stop solution for wide-ranging marketing needs. Run by a highly creative team, the company acts as an exclusive creative agency dedicated to effectively managing brand reputation.

Mrinal, the CEO of BOBIS Entertainment, is very dedicated towards his work, he takes care of every minute details and always has done his job meticulously. He has successfully proved that with hard work and perseverance even a guy from a humble background can create revolution in any industry. So far he has conducted political events and rallies for almost every big political party in India. Recently, Bobis Political Event played an important role in the meeting and program of the Prime Minister held in Begusarai. It was not easy to handle the Prime minister's program with all the safety and SPG protocols followed but Bobis has done a tremendous job within a very short period under the leadership of Mrinal Kishore.

In a conversation with a reporter, Mrinal shared his experience of managing everything from the world's best sound company Adamson and DND's equipment to LED bulbs and pandals of latest technology in a remote area like Begusarai. Several LED screens were installed so that people can see the Prime minister clearly from a distance. He paid extra attention so that all the protocols of the Prime Minister's office and SPG can be followed well and he left no room for any negligence.

There are many aspects which together make an event successful and it would not be wrong if we say Mrinal's managing skills made the PM's visit to Begusarai an impactful one. BOBIS once again proved itself, no wonder it has become political parties' first choice to handle their political events and rallies.