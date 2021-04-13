Mr. Yogesh Joshi - an Entrepreneur, doing a commendable job in the organic sector and is associated with 3000 farmers

Starting from seven farmers initially, today Yogesh is successfully working with more than 3000 farmers with a huge annual turnover.

Increasing population, rising average incomes, and globalization in India and across the globe have simultaneously increased the demand for quantity, quality and nutritious food, and variety of food. Therefore, pressure on decreasing available cultivable land to produce more quantity, variety, and quality of food will keep on increasing.

Being in the agriculture and farming business for more than 10 years, Yogesh Joshi, an expert in the field has come to the rescue of millions by offering training to hundreds of farmers and also helping them with the equipment they require for their land. Starting from seven farmers initially, today Yogesh is successfully working with more than 3000 farmers with a huge annual turnover.

Hailing from the Jalore district of Rajasthan, Yogesh cultivates spices like cumin, fennel, coriander, fenugreek, and kalonji etc which are one of the most demanded crops across the world.

With his extensive knowledge and research, Yogesh is currently running two successful companies, “Rapid Organic Pvt. Ltd.”, & “The Indian Agro Development Co.”. The one trains the farmers by giving them information about farming and the other one deals with production and marketing. The company also organizes regular medical camps, educational camps, and training camps for them.

Yogesh also runs a FPO (Farmer Producer Company) in which he does 100% Buyback agreement with the farmers for organic spices, cereals, pulses, dry-fruits, oil seeds, and superfoods.

Talking about his initial struggle days, Yogesh says, “The people of my house did not want me to do farming. They wanted me to study and apply for a government job. But my interest in farming made me where I am today. After this I started farming in 2009, I had no idea about farming. In such a situation, the biggest question was which crop to plant. After much research, I decided to cultivate cumin, because cumin is a cash crop, you can sell it anytime”.

He further added, “For the first time I cultivated cumin on one acre of land, there was no success, the loss was done. Even after this, I did not lose courage. We were initially at a loss due to a lack of experience and advice, so enlisted the help of agricultural scientists at the Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI). The scientists trained many more farmers with me after coming to the village, after which we again cultivated cumin and made a profit. After this, we expanded the scope of farming, also started cultivation of other crops which has made our farming business a massive success.

Currently, he is doing business with multiple foreign and domestic companies. He has entered into an agreement with a Hyderabad-based company for contract farming of 400 tonnes of Quinoa. Along with this, he has also tied up with a Japanese company. They grow and supply cumin for them. His product has received a good response from Japan. Now they have started supplying to the US as well.

Receiving accolades from the central government as well as the state government, Yogesh has a team of 50 people right now. Yogesh’s wife (Mrs. Aruna Joshi )also contributes to his work and is playing an important responsibility in the company. She has formed a group for women farmers and she is training them. Along with this, during lockdown she got an idea to make programs on organic recipes, and therefore she started a YouTube Channel ‘Organic food Kitchen & Recipes’ for cooking a variety of recipes. The channel currently has 2000 subscribers and is increasing day by day.

Mr. Yogesh Joshi has received recognition from ‘Shri Nitin Gudkari, MSME Minister, for his praiseworthy job in the organic sector. His wife, Mrs. Aruna Joshi's works have also been praised by Smt. Smiriti Irani (Ministry of Women and Child Development) for the empowerment of women in the agriculture sector.

From Brand Desk