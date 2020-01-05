Headlines

A wise man once said 'The best measure of a nation's progress is the way it treats its Women'

'Mr Khan, don't worry about Indian Muslims': Owaisi's advice to Pak PM

"We are proud Indian Muslims and will remain so," Owaisi said at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Hyderabad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 05, 2020, 04:29 PM IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should not worry about Indian Muslims and instead provide security to Sikhs in his country.

Addressing a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Hyderabad, the Lok Sabha MP said "we are proud Indian Muslims and will remain so." 

Owais's statement came after Pakistan PM tried to pass off a video from Bangladesh as "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP" on Friday. Imran Khan deleted the video after facing enormous backlash on Social media for trying to peddle fake news.

Attacking Khan from the stage in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "Pakistan's Prime Minister posted a video from Bangladesh falsely claiming it to be from India. Mr Khan, you worry about your own country. Mr Khan, we would like to tell you, don't ever remember us. We have rejected the wrong theory of Jinnah, we are proud Indian Muslims and till the day of judgement will proud Indian Muslims."

"No power on earth can take away my Indianness. No power on earth can take away my religious identity. Why? Because the Constitution of India guarantees me that," he said, advising Khan to provide security to the Sikhs in Pakistan. 

"Stop those who are attacking the Gurudwara. Don't worry about India," the AIMIM chief said. 

The Hyderabad MP also announced that he will hoist the national flag from Charminar and sing National Anthem at midnight on January 26.

"On the night of 25th January, a protest meeting will be organised at Charminar. At midnight, we will hoist the tricolour and sing the National Anthem," he announced in the rally. 

Massive protests are being held across the country against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. The new law promises citizenship to people belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries and entered India on or before December 31, 2014. 

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

