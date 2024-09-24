Twitter
Mpox update: 26-yr-old patient discharged from Delhi hospital, know guidelines he has been asked to follow

Apple huge gift for iPhone users, cuts prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, now starts from Rs…

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

Credit Card news: Airport lounge benefits you didn't know existed, here's a step-by-step guide to check perks

Mpox update: 26-yr-old patient discharged from Delhi hospital, know guidelines he has been asked to follow

The patient from Hisar, Haryana, was hospitalised on September 8, with doctors confirming the diagnosis on September 9.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Mpox update: 26-yr-old patient discharged from Delhi hospital, know guidelines he has been asked to follow
A 26-year-old man, who was diagonsed with mpox, was admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, earlier this month, was discharged after 14-day stay, as confirmed by hospital authorities on Monday.

"The only Mpox patient was discharged on September 21," an official from the hospital confirmed.

The patient from Hisar, Haryana, was hospitalised on September 8, with doctors confirming the diagnosis on September 9.

The hospital has 20 isolation rooms, out of which 10 are for suspected cases and the remaining for confirmed Mpox patients.

Guru Teg Bahadur and Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospitals have allocated five rooms each for suspected and confirmed cases.

Mpox, an infectious viral illness, has symptoms like rash, blister formation, and fever. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently renewed mpox as a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern' for the second time, citing its widespread occurrence across various regions in Africa.

Guideline to follow for Mpox issued by WHO

The World Health OrganiSation (WHO) has issued guidelines for the management of mpox, emphasizing the importance of prompt identification, isolation, and care for infected individuals.

The WHO provides interim rapid response guidance for the clinical management and infection prevention and control of mpox, focusing on health care and community settings ¹. This guidance includes recommendations for:

  •  Mild cases: Community care with considerations for nutritional support, mental health services, and post-infection follow-up.
     
  •  Moderate to severe cases: Hospitalisation with antiviral medication and supportive care.
     
  •  Special populations: Pregnant or breastfeeding women, children, and young persons require special consideration.

 

In 2022, several nations, including India, reported numerous cases. Since then, approximately 99,176 cases and 208 fatalities have been registered in 116 countries. India registerd 30 cases of mpox between 2022 and March this year.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
