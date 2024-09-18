Twitter
Mpox Scare: Man tests positive in Kerala after returning from...

The man, who came to the state from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a hospital here with Mpox symptoms, state Health Minister Veena George said in a Facebook post.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 07:16 PM IST

Mpox Scare: Man tests positive in Kerala after returning from...
A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's northern Malappuram district has been confirmed to have contracted monkeypox (Mpox) infection, the state Health Department said on Wednesday.

The man, who came to the state from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a hospital here with Mpox symptoms, state Health Minister Veena George said in a Facebook post.

The minister requested people, including those coming from abroad with any symptoms, to inform them and seek treatment at the earliest.

George on Tuesday said that the man, on noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College here.

The man's samples were sent for testing and the results confirmed positive on Wednesday.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

