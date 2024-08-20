Twitter
India

Mpox scare: India on high alert as Monkeypox cases rise globally, Centre asks authorities to...

The high-level meeting was briefed that, as of now, there is no reported case of Mpox in the country. As per the present assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Mpox scare: India on high alert as Monkeypox cases rise globally, Centre asks authorities to...
The central government has directed airport, ports and border authorities to remain vigilant in response to the global rise in Mpox cases, according to sources. Official sources told ANI, "We have alerted airports, ports and borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan. 

Three central hospitals will have facilities for isolation like Safdarjung hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Lady Hardinge." As per sources, the Union Health Ministry held meetings with experts on the new virus scare which "is different" from the previous Monkey pox virus. "We had a meeting with states and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. Point of entries are on alert. It's a self limiting virus. There is no correlation of Mpox with COVID. Nodal officers are already in Hospitals. Testing facilities are available at 32 ICMR centers. The symptoms of MPox are like of chickenpox," sources said. 

"Chances of mortality is high but their is Low chance to affect India. This disease occurs with rashes," they added. Earlier, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, led a review meeting to assess the nation's preparedness for Mpox. 

Enhanced surveillance measures are now in place to ensure prompt detection and response. The high-level meeting was briefed that, as of now, there is no reported case of Mpox in the country. As per the present assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern due to its prevalence in various parts of Africa. However, no travel advisories have been issued by the WHO at this time.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

