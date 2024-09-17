Twitter
Mpox scare: Bengaluru airport starts health screening after first case in India, sets up...

Monkeypox testing kiosks have been set up at Bengaluru airport as India reports its first confirmed case with mandatory quarantine for positive passengers.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

Mpox scare: Bengaluru airport starts health screening after first case in India, sets up...
Bengaluru airport introduces health screening for Monkeypox
Mpox first case detected in India: Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has established monkeypox testing kiosks to screen international passengers, particularly those arriving from African countries. Passengers found positive will undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine, similar to protocols followed during the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesperson from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) confirmed that the airport is following all health and safety guidelines, with temperature checks part of the screening process.

So far, India has reported one confirmed case of monkeypox. A 26-year-old man from Haryana is currently under care at LNJP Hospital and is in stable condition. Fortunately, the identified case is not the virulent Clade 1b strain, which has been detected in countries where monkeypox was not previously seen.

In addition, a suspected case of monkeypox has been reported at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport. A traveller arriving from Jeddah displayed symptoms resembling monkeypox, raising concerns in Pakistan.

Monkeypox is a viral disease originally identified in primates and can spread through contact with infected animals or humans via bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated objects. Common symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, and while most cases resolve on their own, severe cases can occur.

Preventive measures include practicing good hygiene, avoiding contact with infected individuals or animals, wearing protective gear when caring for symptomatic persons, and disinfecting surfaces. Public health efforts focus on isolation, infection control, and monitoring potential outbreaks. If experiencing symptoms like fever or rash, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider.

 

