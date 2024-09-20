Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mpox Outbreak: Second Mpox case confirmed in India, patient recently travelled from...

This factor for brain stroke is as dangerous as smoking, study finds

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

Canada PM Justin Trudeau scraps study permits for international students, know what it means for Indian students

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mpox Outbreak: Second Mpox case confirmed in India, patient recently travelled from...

Mpox Outbreak: Second Mpox case confirmed in India, patient recently travelled from...

This factor for brain stroke is as dangerous as smoking, study finds

This factor for brain stroke is as dangerous as smoking, study finds

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

10 stunning images of star formation captured by NASA

10 stunning images of star formation captured by NASA

8 animals that can fly without wings

8 animals that can fly without wings

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Saif Ali Khan’s heroine, Brazilian model who debuted with Rs 100-crore hit, later left Bollywood to become….

Meet Saif Ali Khan’s heroine, Brazilian model who debuted with Rs 100-crore hit, later left Bollywood to become….

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka

HomeIndia

India

Mpox Outbreak: Second Mpox case confirmed in India, patient recently travelled from...

This was the first such case reported in India since the WHO declared the Mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 09:41 AM IST

Mpox Outbreak: Second Mpox case confirmed in India, patient recently travelled from...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kerala reported a confirmed case of monkeypox (Mpox) on Wednesday, marking the second known such case of infection in the country following the recent global outbreak of the disease.

Last week, a new case of monkeypox (Mpox) emerged in the national capital when a 26-year-old resident from Hisar, Haryana, tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the LNJP Hospital, a government facility in Delhi.

This was the first such case reported in India since the WHO declared the Mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Official sources the initial case does not belong to the ongoing outbreak, as genomic sequencing indicates it is a distinct viral strain from a separate clade. Sources added that in the Kerala case, the clade was yet to be confirmed.

According to the Kerala Health Department, a 38-year-old man from Malappuram district, who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates, tested positive for the virus.

He had been hospitalised with symptoms consistent with monkeypox, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

The minister appealed to the public, including those returning from abroad with any symptoms, to inform the health department and seek treatment at the earliest.

In a social media post, she also released a list of state-run hospitals in various districts where treatment and isolation facilities for the affected persons have been arranged.

Besides this, treatment was available in all medical colleges in the state, the minister said.

Urging people to be vigilant, George said the state health department has already stepped up surveillance in airports in the state in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines in the wake of the outbreak of Mpox in many African countries.

Those arriving from the nations where the infection was reported, have been instructed to report at the airport if they develop any symptoms, she said.

As soon as the outbreak of the Mpox was reported in 2022, the southern state had brought out a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) in this regard.

Isolation, sample collection and treatment, in accordance with the SoP, have been ensured in the state, the minister said and urged every hospital to follow this protocol without any fail.

George also cautioned people, especially health workers who handle the samples of the affected persons, to strictly follow infection control precautions.

The minister on Tuesday said that the man, on noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College here.

His samples were sent for testing and the results confirmed positive on Wednesday.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

After the Mpox was reported last week from the national capital, the Union Health Ministry had termed it an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards and said that it was not part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox.

The 26-year-old Hisar native tested positive for Mpox virus of the West African clade-2, it had said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

'Stupid statement': Ex-PAK cricketer slams Nathan Lyon for predicting 5-0 win over India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

'Stupid statement': Ex-PAK cricketer slams Nathan Lyon for predicting 5-0 win over India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement