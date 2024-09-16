Is Mpox quarantine different than Covid-19 isolation?

The airport management has established a separate, isolated zone for managing any suspected cases promptly.

In a bid to prevent the spread of Mpox (Monkeypox) virus, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has ramped up safety measures, mandating testing for all international passengers. The heightened protocols are meant to stop the virus's spread and keep it contained. All foreign visitors, especially those from impacted nations, must now comply with an obligatory 21-day quarantine and undergo testing, as stipulated by the government. A case that was detected in Delhi earlier this week, spurred authorities to act swiftly in containing the virus.

KIA has set up four dedicated kiosks to ensure every international traveller undergoes testing for the virus, as per a Times of India report.

“KIA is fully prepared and compliant with all health and safety protocols issued by relevant authorities in light of the global Mpox situation. All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process,” said a spokesperson for the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox is the current global health threat. The virus is not new to mankind, though. One disease that is a member of the RNA virus family is Mpox. Due to its high rate of transmission, it has raised concerns among medical professionals all around the world. In rare instances, a patient with mpox may experience severe health issues.

Mpox not the new COVID, says WHO

Mpox and Covid-19 are two different viruses that can negatively affect individuals’ overall health. The mpox outbreak is not another COVID-19, says the World Health Organization, because much is already known about the virus and the means to control it.

Mpox Quarantine

– To manage suspected cases, isolation area has also been made, enabling quick action if necessary

– People who are arriving from Mpox prevalence region, particularly African nations, are under special scrutiny

– Those who are tested positive will be placed in mandatory 21-day quarantine, similar to protocols used during the Covid-19 pandemic. They will only be released after a successful re-test confirms they are free of the virus

“Our medical teams are well-prepared, following health authorities’ instructions, to handle any situation that might arise. The safety of passengers and staff is our top priority,” the BIAL spokesperson reassured.