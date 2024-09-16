Is Mpox quarantine different than Covid-19 isolation?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Aditi Rao Hydari ties the knot with Siddharth, shares adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI claims RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph test

Meet India's first ever female engineer, who forced Ford Motors to change its rules, she is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI claims RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph test

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI claims RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph test

Mpox outbreak: 10 symptoms, preventions

Mpox outbreak: 10 symptoms, preventions

10 hidden gems of Uttarakhand

10 hidden gems of Uttarakhand

10 dreams and their meanings

10 dreams and their meanings

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Aditi Rao Hydari ties the knot with Siddharth, shares adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’

Aditi Rao Hydari ties the knot with Siddharth, shares adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’

Who is doctor-turned-actress Kadambari Jethwani? How Merchant Navy officer's daughter led to 3 IPS officers' suspension

Who is doctor-turned-actress Kadambari Jethwani? How Merchant Navy officer's daughter led to 3 IPS officers' suspension

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

HomeIndia

India

Is Mpox quarantine different than Covid-19 isolation?

The airport management has established a separate, isolated zone for managing any suspected cases promptly.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Is Mpox quarantine different than Covid-19 isolation?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a bid to prevent the spread of Mpox (Monkeypox) virus, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has ramped up safety measures, mandating testing for all international passengers. The heightened protocols are meant to stop the virus's spread and keep it contained. All foreign visitors, especially those from impacted nations, must now comply with an obligatory 21-day quarantine and undergo testing, as stipulated by the government. A case that was detected in Delhi earlier this week, spurred authorities to act swiftly in containing the virus.

KIA has set up four dedicated kiosks to ensure every international traveller undergoes testing for the virus, as per a Times of India report.

“KIA is fully prepared and compliant with all health and safety protocols issued by relevant authorities in light of the global Mpox situation. All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process,” said a spokesperson for the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox is the current global health threat. The virus is not new to mankind, though. One disease that is a member of the RNA virus family is Mpox. Due to its high rate of transmission, it has raised concerns among medical professionals all around the world. In rare instances, a patient with mpox may experience severe health issues.

Mpox not the new COVID, says WHO

Mpox and Covid-19 are two different viruses that can negatively affect individuals’ overall health. The mpox outbreak is not another COVID-19, says the World Health Organization, because much is already known about the virus and the means to control it.

Mpox Quarantine 
– To manage suspected cases, isolation area has also been made, enabling quick action if necessary

– People who are arriving from Mpox prevalence region, particularly African nations, are under special scrutiny

– Those who are tested positive will be placed in mandatory 21-day quarantine, similar to protocols used during the Covid-19 pandemic. They will only be released after a successful re-test confirms they are free of the virus

“Our medical teams are well-prepared, following health authorities’ instructions, to handle any situation that might arise. The safety of passengers and staff is our top priority,” the BIAL spokesperson reassured.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' lyricist Neelesh Mishra reacts after fan asks why he 'randomly added sewaiyaan' in song

'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' lyricist Neelesh Mishra reacts after fan asks why he 'randomly added sewaiyaan' in song

Bill Gates reveals secret behind Microsoft's success, says 'wanted a personal computer...'

Bill Gates reveals secret behind Microsoft's success, says 'wanted a personal computer...'

PM Modi attacks Congress in poll-bound Haryana, says, 'those who gave...'

PM Modi attacks Congress in poll-bound Haryana, says, 'those who gave...'

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? When and where to watch September Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? When and where to watch September Chandra Grahan

US Presidential race: Donald Trump says he would reconsider holding another debate with Kamala Harris if 'he gets in...'

US Presidential race: Donald Trump says he would reconsider holding another debate with Kamala Harris if 'he gets in...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement