Mpox in India: First Mpox case confirmed in Kerala, patient recently travelled from...

State Health Minister Veena George provided information for the hospital of the Health Department where isolation facilities and treatment would be available for the patients.

State Health Minister Veena George confirmed on Wednesday that a case of monkeypox (Mpox) has been confirmed in the Malappuram district of Kerala.

In a post on Facebook, George said that a 38-year-old man who arrived from the United Arab Emirates was admitted to the hospital after showing the symptoms.

"A person under treatment with symptoms of Mpox in Malappuram has been diagnosed with the disease. A 38-year-old man who came from the UAE was diagnosed with mpox. Those arriving here from other countries, including those with symptoms, are requested to seek treatment and inform the health department," she said.

She also stated that treatment facilities were also provided in all medical colleges across the state. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has been a public health issue in parts of Africa for many years but resurfaced as a global concern in 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)