Mpox Outbreak: Bengaluru airport on high alert, testing, 21-day quarantine now mandatory for...

Travellers will be re-tested after treatment, and only after they are declared free of the virus will they be released from quarantine.

Amid concerns over the first confirmed case of Mpox (Monkeypox) in India, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, has heightened its safety protocols by mandating testing for all international passengers. The decision was prompted by a case detected in Delhi earlier this week, spurring authorities to act swiftly in containing the virus.

In an effort to monitor and prevent further spread, KIA has established four testing kiosks dedicated to screening all incoming international travellers. The airport is screening around 2,000 passengers daily as a precautionary measure. A designated officer has been appointed to ensure that the screening, testing, and tracking procedures run efficiently. "We are fully prepared to comply with all the guidelines issued by health authorities concerning the global Mpox situation," stated a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson. An isolation zone has also been set up at the airport for managing suspected cases, ensuring a rapid response to potential infections.

Particular attention is being directed toward passengers arriving from regions where Mpox is most prevalent, especially African nations. Those who test positive for the virus will be immediately isolated and subjected to a mandatory 21-day quarantine period, mirroring procedures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. Travellers will be re-tested after treatment, and only after they are declared free of the virus will they be released from quarantine.

"Our medical teams are well-prepared, following health authorities' instructions, to handle any situation that might arise. The safety of passengers and staff is our top priority," the BIAL spokesperson assured.

Mpox symptoms include fever, skin rashes, muscle pain, and severe headaches. Though there is currently no specific treatment for the virus, early detection and isolation remain essential. Airport officials urge passengers to cooperate with the testing protocols and report any symptoms to prevent further transmission of the virus.