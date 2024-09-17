Twitter
Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport on high alert; what are quarantine rules?

Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport on high alert; what are quarantine rules?

India has reported one case of monkeypox so far. A 26-year-old man from Haryana was admitted to LNJP hospital after showing symptoms

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 07:39 AM IST

Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport on high alert; what are quarantine rules?
Monkeypox testing kiosks have been set up at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. International passengers, especially those arriving from African countries, are being screened for the monkeypox virus. If found positive, they will be required to undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine and isolation. These measures are similar to those taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, according to Times of India,  "KIA is fully prepared and compliant with all health and safety protocols issued by relevant authorities in light of the global Mpox situation. All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process."

Meanwhile, India has reported one case of monkeypox so far. A 26-year-old man from Haryana was admitted to LNJP hospital after showing symptoms. His condition is currently stable, according to reports. 

The case identified in India is not from the Clade 1b strain, known to be a more virulent form of the virus. Clade 1b has been found in countries where monkeypox was not previously seen.

On August 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a public health emergency. While only one case has been confirmed in India, a suspected case was recently identified at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. A traveler from Jeddah showed symptoms similar to monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted from animals to humans and through direct person-to-person contact. Symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. While the disease usually resolves within a few weeks, severe cases can occur. Health authorities are focusing on isolation, infection control, and outbreak monitoring to prevent its spread.

What are the Mpox quarantine rules?

– To manage suspected cases, an isolation area has been made, with the purpose of enabling quick action if necessary.

– People who are arriving from the Mpox prevalence region, particularly African nations, are under special scrutiny.

– Those who test positive will be placed in mandatory 21-day quarantine. This is similar to protocols used during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will only be released after a successful re-test confirms they are free of the virus.

