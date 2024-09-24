Twitter
MPox Clade 1 variant reported in this Indian state, know symptoms

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 07:53 AM IST

India said on Monday that an mpox case involving a man in the southern state of Kerala was from the fast-spreading clade 1b variety, marking South Asia's first recorded case from the new strain.

Health Ministry spokesperson Manisha Verma confirmed the strain after news agency ANI cited official sources as saying that the mpox case reported in the Malappuram district of Kerala last week belonged to clade 1.

The patient is a 38-year-old man who had travelled from the United Arab Emirates and had been admitted to the government medical college hospital in the district, Kerala authorities said last week.

About 29 friends and family members of the patient along with 37 passengers on his flight are being monitored at home but none of them have shown any mpox symptoms so far, Malappuram district's nodal officer, Dr. Shubin C, told Reuters on Monday.

The office of the Kerala state health minister did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for details of the case.

India, the world's most populous nation, had so far not reported an mpox case from the new strain but federal authorities had issued an advisory this month to all states to remain vigilant and be prepared to address potential cases.

The caution followed the rapid spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global health emergency after the new offshoot, first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, began spreading to neighbouring countries.

India had reported about 30 cases and one death from the older strain, known as clade 2, between 2022 and March this year, and one more clade 2 case earlier this month.

Two strains of mpox are now spreading in Congo - the endemic form of the virus, clade 1, and the new clade 1b strain, with the term 'clade' referring to a form of the virus.

Symptoms of Mpox

Here are the symptoms of Mpox:

1. Mpox transmits through close physical contact, including sexual contact, but unlike previous global pandemics such as COVID-19 there is no evidence it spreads easily through the air.

2. Another major symptom of Mopx is fever and headache.

3. Muscle aches and backache can be also expeienced.

4. Swollen lymph nodes

5. Other symptoms also includes chills and exhaustion.

It typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and is usually mild but can kill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

