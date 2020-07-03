MPBSE Results 2020: MP Board class 10th result to be declared at mpbse.nic.in on July 4

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board class 10th Result 2020 on Saturday, July 4, at 12 noon. Students can check the results at the MP Board's official website-mpbse.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board class 10th Result 2020 on Saturday, July 4, at 12 noon. Students can check the results at the MP Board's official website-mpbse.nic.in.

Earlier, the board's principal secretary, Rashmi Arun Shami, had informed that the class 10th result will be announced in the first week of July while the class 12th result will be declared in the third week of July.

Steps to check the class 10th MP Board results:

Step 1. Visit the official website-mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link-'MP board class 10 results' or 'MP board clas 12 results'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like roll number, log in.

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Over 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam in 2020 while around 8.5 lakh students sat for the class 12 exams.

Some exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams have not been conducted and an alternative method of evaluation was adopted.