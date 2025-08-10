Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar
The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?
DRDO Chief makes BIG statement on Indian Defence export, says, India to hit Rs 500000000000 target by...
MP woman studying for judicial service exams disappears mid-train journey, co-passengers say...
PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details
IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…
Chiranjeevi breaks his silence on 'meeting' film federation members amid Telugu industry strike: 'It has come to..'
Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'
After Bihar and Bengal, THIS state prepares for SIR of electoral rolls with 38% Muslim population due to...
INDIA
A shocking case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh where a young civil judge aspirant suddenly vanished. 28-year-old Archana Tiwari has been studying for judicial services. Her family searched the Katni station but did not find any trace except her bag.
A shocking case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh where a young civil judge aspirant suddenly vanished. 28-year-old Archana Tiwari has been studying for judicial services. She was on a train and had to reach Katni station, in her native but was not found when her family arrived. Her family was worried and started searching for her. However, only her bag was later found at the next station, Umaria, but she remains missing since.
MP woman goes missing from train
Katni Railway Police Sub-Inspector Anil Maravi said Archana was living in Indore while preparing for the judicial services exam. She boarded the B-3 coach on the morning of August 7 to visit her home in Katni. While the police are investigating the matter, they found that Archana was seen at Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal. However, her co-passengers did not see her on the train after Bhopal.
The railway police have registered the missing complaint and have started searching for Archana. They are looking for clues through CCTV footage and mobile locations. But a sudden disappearance of a young girl who was preparing for such a prestigious job with hard work is a matter of big concern for both the police and her family.