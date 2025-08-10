Twitter
INDIA

MP woman studying for judicial service exams disappears mid-train journey, co-passengers say...

A shocking case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh where a young civil judge aspirant suddenly vanished. 28-year-old Archana Tiwari has been studying for judicial services. Her family searched the Katni station but did not find any trace except her bag.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

MP woman studying for judicial service exams disappears mid-train journey, co-passengers say...
Katni Railway Police Sub-Inspector Anil Maravi said Archana was living in Indore while preparing for the judicial services exam

A shocking case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh where a young civil judge aspirant suddenly vanished. 28-year-old Archana Tiwari has been studying for judicial services. She was on a train and had to reach Katni station, in her native but was not found when her family arrived. Her family was worried and started searching for her. However, only her bag was later found at the next station, Umaria, but she remains missing since.

MP woman goes missing from train

Archana was on the Indore Bilaspur Narmada Express which reached Katni but she was not found. Her family, who were waiting for her at the station, informed relatives living in the next city, Umaria, which was another stop of the train. After being informed, her relatives searched for her in her coach but only found her bag. The family informed the police about the incident. The family told the police that their last conversation with Archana took place around 10:15 am on August 7 and also informed them that the train was near Bhopal at the time. Soon after they talked to her, her phone was found switched off.

Police start investigation

Katni Railway Police Sub-Inspector Anil Maravi said Archana was living in Indore while preparing for the judicial services exam. She boarded the B-3 coach on the morning of August 7 to visit her home in Katni. While the police are investigating the matter, they found that Archana was seen at Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal. However, her co-passengers did not see her on the train after Bhopal.

The railway police have registered the missing complaint and have started searching for Archana. They are looking for clues through CCTV footage and mobile locations. But a sudden disappearance of a young girl who was preparing for such a prestigious job with hard work is a matter of big concern for both the police and her family. 

 

