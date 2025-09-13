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MP Voter ID Cards Row: Why were hundreds of election IDs found near Narmada river? Congress demands FIR

Thousands of voter ID cards were reportedly found along the Narmada river in MP's Khargone. Here's what officials know and why Congress alleges vote theft.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 12:08 AM IST

MP Voter ID Cards Row: Why were hundreds of election IDs found near Narmada river? Congress demands FIR
MP Voter ID Cards Row: Why were hundreds of election IDs found near Narmada river? Congress demands FIR (AI-generated image)
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Thousands of voter ID cards were reportedly found scattered along the banks of the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, triggering a political controversy and raising questions about how the documents reached the site.

The discovery was made at a ghat in Mandleshwar, approximately 65 kilometres from the Khargone district headquarters. While many of the cards reportedly belong to voters registered in Indore's Rau Assembly constituency, officials have yet to establish their exact number, origin and the circumstances surrounding their disposal.

A video purportedly showing voter ID cards scattered along the riverbank went viral on social media, following which police and administrative officials reached the spot and seized the documents.

Where were the Voter ID cards found, and who discovered them?

According to Mandleshwar police official Shweta Shukla, the cards were discovered on Sunday morning by members of the Niswarth Seva Samiti while they were cleaning the Narmada Ghat.

After receiving information about the discovery, Maheshwar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Purva Mandloi dispatched a revenue department team to the location.

Officials collected the cards and prepared an official record of the recovery. However, the exact number of voter ID cards recovered has not yet been confirmed.

What has the investigation revealed so far?

SDM Purva Mandloi confirmed the discovery and said a tehsildar had been assigned to investigate the matter.

Police have also received a written complaint, with the station house officer tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the recovery.

Investigators are expected to establish who owned the cards, how they reached the riverbank and whether any wrongdoing was involved.

Officials have said further action will be taken against those found responsible based on the investigation's findings.

So far, authorities have not established whether the cards were deliberately discarded or whether their discovery is connected to any electoral irregularity.

Why has Congress alleged 'Vote theft'?

The discovery sparked protests by Congress workers outside the Mandleshwar police station, where they submitted an application demanding the registration of an FIR.

Congress workers also handed over hundreds of voter ID cards to the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP).

Khargone District Congress president Ravi Nayak questioned how such a large number of voter ID cards could have reached the riverbank, alleging that the incident raised suspicions of electoral malpractice.

He demanded an impartial investigation to establish the origin of the cards and identify those responsible.

However, the Congress allegations remain unverified, and no official findings have linked the recovered documents to vote theft.

 

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