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MP teachers risk lives, cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance in Bhind: Video

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MP teachers risk lives, cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance in Bhind: Video

Teachers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind are reportedly using inner tubes to cross a rain-swollen stream and reach Nadrauli Primary School during the monsoon.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 02:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

MP teachers risk lives, cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance in Bhind: Video
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Teachers in a remote village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district are reportedly taking dangerous risks to reach school during the monsoon, with a video showing one of them crossing a swollen stream on an inner tube.

The incident was reported from Gram Panchayat Babedi, where the route connecting Nadrauli and Sumer Singh Ka Pura becomes inaccessible whenever heavy monsoon rain fills the seasonal Khar.

Teachers, students forced to cross flooded stream

With no bridge, culvert or proper road available, teachers, students and villagers reportedly have little choice but to cross the water using inner tubes. A video shows a teacher from Nadrauli Primary School balancing on an inner tube while making his way through the strong current to reach the school.

The route is reportedly disrupted for nearly four months every year during the monsoon. The waterlogging makes it extremely difficult and risky for people to travel on foot or by two-wheelers.

E-attendance adds to teachers' difficulties

The situation has become more challenging for government school teachers because of the mandatory e-attendance system. Teachers are required to reach their schools within the specified time and record their attendance online through the Humare Shikshak mobile application.

Despite poor connectivity and difficult roads in several rural areas, teachers reportedly continue to make the journey to avoid being marked absent. A similar problem was recently reported in Chhatarpur, where teachers were reportedly forced to climb onto school rooftops to find mobile network connectivity and mark their attendance.

Villagers demand permanent solution

Residents said the access problem is not new and occurs every monsoon. They have reportedly been demanding a permanent culvert or a safe road connecting the villages, but the issue remains unresolved.

The incident has also raised questions about the implementation of digital attendance systems in areas where basic infrastructure and mobile connectivity remain inadequate.

Villagers questioned whether the practical difficulties faced by teachers in remote areas were considered before strict online attendance rules were introduced.

The incident has highlighted the gap between digital governance requirements and ground realities in rural Madhya Pradesh, where teachers are reportedly risking their safety simply to reach school and record their attendance.

 
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