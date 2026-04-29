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MP Shocker: Woman forced to clean ambulance while husband criticially injured in Katni; video goes viral; 2 staffers terminated

In a shocking cae from Madhya Pradesh, a woman was forced to clean a 108 ambulance while his injured husband was fighting for life in Katni district. As per reports, a 108 ambulance staffer allegedly demanded money from a patient’s family and forced them to clean the vehicle.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 11:34 PM IST

MP Shocker: Woman forced to clean ambulance while husband criticially injured in Katni; video goes viral; 2 staffers terminated
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In a shocking cae from Madhya Pradesh, a woman was forced to clean a 108 ambulance while his injured husband was fighting for life in Katni district. As per reports, a 108 ambulance staffer allegedly demanded money from a patient’s family and forced them to clean the vehicle. A video of the incident has been widely circulating on social media, sparking outrage.

Here's what happened

A 32-year-old Rahul Barman was seriously injured in a road accident near Karela village. He was brought to the district hospital in a 108 ambulance. After initial treatment, doctors referred him to Jabalpur due to his critical condition. However, during this time, the ambulance staffer forced the family to clean the ambulance before taking him for further treatment. The staffer has been identified as Mohit. 

What does the video shows?

The video that is going viral on social media shows, a woman, identified as the patient’s wife, Pramila Barman washing and cleaning the 108 ambulance. The staffer, Mohit can be seen stading beside the ambulance. The man recording the video asked Pramila why was she washing the ambulance, to which she pointed towards the staffer saying that he gave instructions to clean it.

Katni collector on his X said that the services of two employees terminated in the case of making a woman clean the ambulance.

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