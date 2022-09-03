MP serial killer: Why did Shivprasad Gond kill 4 security guards? Family members reveal chilling details

Madhya Pradesh (File)

Shivprasad Gond, 19, the man accused of killing four security guards in Madhya Pradesh, was a normal child growing up but over the last few years, became silent and distant, his family has revealed. Gond was arrested on Wednesday night from Bhopal barely hours after he bludgeoned a security guard to death in the city, his third victim in three days.

The Madhya Pradesh police claimed Shivprasad told them he wanted to become a rich and famous gangster. He allegedly watched violent social media videos to draw inspiration for the crimes he allegedly committed.

Gond used to work in the unorganised sectors and the money he earned would prove to be inadequate, police told The Indian Express, adding he would spend his salaries instantaneously.

Shiv Prasad's first violent crime was when he struck his employer, a hotel owner, with a stick in the head in Maharashtra's Pune. He used to work as a waiter. He was convicted of attempting to murder but was let off with a light punishment.

His father wanted him to lead a simple life, away from crimes, but he walked out on his family.

His father told the daily that Shiv Prasad had been working in several states since childhood. When he used to visit his native village, he would demand money from his mother. If refused, he used to tell his mother to die by suicide.

His brother said that he had stopped speaking to him over the last four years. "Something about him had changed,” he added.

In total, he attacked five security guards, four of whom died. His modus operandi was to sneak in on them when they were sleeping and thrash them to death with blunt objects.

His family has demanded that he be punished for his alleged crimes.