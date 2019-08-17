MP's son in cops' custody; no favours pls, tweets mom Roopa Ganguly

A day after Akash Mukerjee, son of BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly, was arrested by Kolkata Police for crashing into a wall, he was remanded in police custody till August 17 by the Alipore court on Friday.

On Thursday, around 9 pm, Mukerjee rammed into the wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club, leading to the collapse of part of it. Immediately, officers from Jadavpur Police Station reached the spot and arrested him. The car that he was driving was also seized by the officers.

According to reports with Kolkata Traffic department, the vehicle has been registered in Roopa Ganguly's name.

CLOSE SHAVE FOR MANY Roopa Ganguly’s son, driving allegedly in an inebriated state, rammed his car into the wall of an upscale south Kolkata club on Thursday, with many having a near escape from being hit

Locals claimed many people had a narrow escape as the vehicle was being driven at a breakneck speed. The car crashed into the boundary wall, breaking a portion of it, with the driver trapped inside

Soon after the accident, Ganguly took to Twitter and wrote, "My son has met with an accident near my residence. I called police to take care of it with all legal implications. No favours or politics please. I love my son and will take care of him but, law should take its own course."

Mukerjee was booked for reckless driving and causing damage to property.

Locals alleged that Mukerjee often drove dangerously and poses a threat to the children who play around the vicinity. However, a major accident was averted as none were injured in the car crash.

On Friday, Mukerjee was produced before the Alipore court. Kolkata Police prayed for police custody and opposed his bail petition. The police prosecutor told the court that police custody is necessary to find the intent of Mukherjee. He also said the reason is yet to be known behind him driving the car recklessly. Mukerjee will be produced before the court again on Saturday.

Zee Media Newsroom