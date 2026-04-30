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MP Road Accident: 16 dead after pick-up van carrying 30 labourers loses control, flips multiple times, crashes into another car in Dhar district, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs

In a chilling accident from Madhya Pradesh, at least 15 people, including 2 children, were killed after a pick-up van packed with labourers lost control and collided with a Scorpio car coming from the opposite direction in Dhar district.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 11:25 AM IST

MP Road Accident: 16 dead after pick-up van carrying 30 labourers loses control, flips multiple times, crashes into another car in Dhar district, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs
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In a chilling accident from Madhya Pradesh, at least 15 people, including 2 children, were killed after a pick-up van packed with labourers lost control and collided with a Scorpio car coming from the opposite direction in Dhar district. The incident took place near Chikhaliya Phata on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, around 8:30 pm near a petrol pump. 

Here's what happened

The pick-up van was carrying around 35 labourers, who were returning home after working in onion fields. The vehicle was traveling at high speed when a tire suddenly burst. The van lost control, flipped times and crossed the divider. The van then collided into a Scorpio. Several people died on the spot as they were trapped under the van, while several people were rescued and rushed to the district hospital.

 

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressing condolences have announced financial assistance for the victims. 

PMO on X announced, 'Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in an accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.'

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on X, wrote, 'The road accident that occurred near Chikaliya Phata on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway in Dhar district is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the affected families.' CM announced Rs 4 Lakhs for kin of deceased, Rs 1 Lakh for critically injured, and Rs 50,000 for injured people.

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