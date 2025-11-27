MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
In a viral video, the MP and MLA can be seen questioning officials on various public interest issues and reprimanding them when they are dissatisfied with their responses.
Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi remains in the news due to her professional life. The UPSC 2015 topper recently borne the brunt of MP Ummedaram Beniwal and MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati reportedly for the lack of work. During a meeting on Tuesday of the Disha Committee in Barmer, local MP Beniwal and MLA Bhati reportedly lashed out at IAS Tina Dabi and other officials for the lack of work. A video from the meeting has now surfaced and is going viral on social media.
In the video, the MP and MLA can be seen questioning officials on various public interest issues and reprimanding them when they are dissatisfied with their responses. During the meeting, both public representatives expressed their displeasure over the meetings being held but no work being done, sarcastically asking, "Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?" (Do you people come to meetings just to eat samosas?)
During this meeting, MP Ummedaram Beniwal strongly reprimanded officials for negligence. The MP asked the District Collector Tina Dabi, "If this type of system is in place, then what's the point of meetings? There's no justification for holding them. Why are you wasting government money?" He reprimanded the Mining Department engineer and the PWD Superintending Engineer for not taking seriously the instructions and compliance reports given in the previous Disha meeting, asking, "Do you come here to meetings to eat samosas?"
MP Beniwal also clearly told IAS Dabi that such indifference to public problems and complaints will not be tolerated. If this type of system is in place, then meetings are pointless. The issue of installing a CT scan machine at the Barmer Government Hospital also came up during this Disha Committee meeting.
IAS टीना डाबी और रविंद्रसिंह भाटी के बीच गर्मागर्मी!!pic.twitter.com/g3ub5DIghj— (@DEEPSBISHNOI_) November 27, 2025
The MP told Collector Tina Dabi, "The DMFT budget is cited in every meeting, but when will the work be done? How long will the public and public representatives be misled?" He said, "This issue has been raised continuously for two years. The public is upset, patients are worried, but the CT scan machine still hasn't been installed." In response, Tina Dabi cited various procedural problems and said the tender process was ongoing.