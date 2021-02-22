MP: Minister sits on 50-ft-high hammock for two hours every day to get mobile network

Headlines

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI team reaches hospital in Kurnool to question YSRCP MP YS Anivash Reddy

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Voting hit by violence; At least 9 killed as BJP, TMC trade charges

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

HomeIndia

business

MP: Minister sits on 50-ft-high hammock for two hours every day to get mobile network

The minister said he is able to talk to officials after he reaches a particular height where mobile internet is available.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2021, 08:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To talk to officials about the problems that people face, a minister of Madhya Pradesh spends two hours on a 50-feet-high hammock every day in Surel village of Ashoknagar district as he gets mobile network connectivity here.

Minister Brijendra Singh Yadav said he is able to talk to officials after he reaches a particular height where mobile internet is available.

"I have to stay in this area for nine days. But there is a problem with mobile network connectivity in this area. People come to me with their problems. Their problems remain unresolved since I am unable to talk to any official due to a network issue," Yadav told ANI.

That's why I sit on a hammock and go at a height from where I am able to get mobile network connectivity. From there, I talk to officials concerned," he said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE