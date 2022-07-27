Headlines

Suspected mass suicide rocks MP: 3 tribal sisters found hanging from tree

Hanging bodies of three tribal sisters were found in MP village. Police suspect mass suicide.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

Bodies of three tribal sisters were found hanging from a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, said a police officer on Wednesday. The bodies were discovered by the police from Kota Falya near Bhamgarh village around 11 pm on Tuesday. 

Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said, "The villagers found the three sisters hanging from a tree and alerted the police. The deceased were identified as Sonu (23) and her two younger sisters Savitri (21) and Lalita (19)."

The girls were living in the village with their mother. The father of the girls passed four years ago. The three deceased are survived by two sisters and three brothers. 

"Preliminary investigation and forensic examination indicated that the three sisters committed suicide, but the incident is being probed from all angles to know the exact cause behind it," the SP added.

After being alerted about the recovery of bodies, the personnel of Jawar police station reached the spot around 2 am (on Wednesday), he said.

Thereafter, the police brought down the bodies with the help of villagers. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem, Singh said, adding that a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from PTI) 

