MP: Man convicted of raping 4-year-old to be hanged on March 2

A district court on Friday issued a death warrant against a school teacher convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl at Satna in Madhya Pradesh

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2019, 08:25 AM IST

A district court on Friday issued a death warrant against a school teacher convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl at Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

Mahendra Singh Gond was awarded a death sentence by the lower court and the decision was upheld by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday.

"The convict can appeal before the Supreme Court or the President, but if he does not, he will be hanged in Jabalpur Central Jail at 5 am on March 2," Public Relation Officer of the court said.

Gond was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl on the night of July 1, 2018, in Parsamnia of Uchehra police station area.

A day after the incident, the-then collector Mukesh Shukla had spoken to former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and the victim was airlifted and admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

Within 81 days of the incident, the police acted quickly and the court gave the verdict after 47 days of hearings.

After Mahendra Singh Gond was found guilty of raping the minor, Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Sharma of the district court based in Nagod sentenced him to death on 
September 19, 2018. The Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected the appeal of the accused and retained the execution on January 25.

