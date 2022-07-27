MP Janpad Panchayat Polls Results: BJP claims victory in 121 of 170 seats, Congress says it won 89

File Photo

As results for MP Janpad Panchayat polls were declared on Wednesday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seats of president in 121 of the total 170 janpad panchayats. On the other hand, the Congress claimed victory in 89 janpad panchayats.

Congress-backed candidates won 43 seats in the remaining 49 janpad panchayats. Two seats of president were won by Gondwana Gantantra Party and four by Independents, as per BJP sources.

Elections for the post of president and vice president were conducted in 170 of the total 313 janpad panchayats in the state on Wednesday. For the remaining 143 janpad panchayats, voting will take place on Thursday, an official was quoted.These polls were held without party symbols with counting immediately after voting.

Voting for president and vice president of janpad panchayats is done by elected panchayat members. While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the BJP-backed candidates won 121 janpad panchayat president seats, MP Congress media cell chief KK Mishra claimed party-supported candidates won 89 panchayats.

“Out of the total 170 results announced today, BJP's candidates won the post of president in 121 janpad panchayats and there are many districts in the state where not a single member of Congress got elected,” Chouhan said in a statement.

In the local and urban body elections held earlier this month, the BJP won the majority of corporators' posts when results were announced on July 17 for the first phase of voting on July 6. The BJP, however, lost key mayoral posts in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Singrauli to rivals Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

READ | Mithun Chakraborty's claim that 38 Bengal MLAs have 'good relations' with BJP triggers sharp TMC attack