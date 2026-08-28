MP Hospital Horror: 25-year-old mother and newborn die in Rewa, 2 nurses suspended; probe underway

A 25-year-old woman and her newborn died at Rewa's SGMH Hospital, hours after a video showed her pleading to be taken away saying "they will kill me".

A 25-year-old woman and her newborn died at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, just hours after a video showed her begging her family to take her away from there, saying "they will kill me."

What the viral video showed

Hours before Kalpana's delivery, the video was shot. In the video, she is plainly distressed and begs her relatives to take her away from the hospital. She claims that if treatment is continued there, she believes she won't survive. A family member is heard consoling her and telling her that doctors are treating her and she will be fine. The video has sparked outrage on social media.

Family alleges negligence

The family claims that Kalpana was admitted on Tuesday and had a cesarean section on Wednesday; both mother and child passed away during the procedure. Kalpana's family also claims that doctors and nursing staff mistreated them, despite Kalpana's repeated complaints about her condition. Following the deaths, family members staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital's main gate, demanding action.\

Hospital denies charge, orders probe

Allegations of negligence have been refuted by hospital officials. Superintendent Rahul Mishra and Dean Sunil Agarwal visited with the family and promised an unbiased investigation. Two on-duty nursing officers have been suspended as a preliminary measure. A committee has been formed to investigate the case.

Also read: Andhra couple jumps into Godavari river, leaves 3-year-old son on bridge; probe underway

A group of medical professionals from the district hospital will perform the mother and baby's post-mortem, according to officials. Only the post-mortem and investigation reports will reveal the precise cause of death. Narendra Prajapati, a BJP MLA from Mangawan, also went to the hospital, spoke with the family and gave them his word that anyone found responsible will face consequences.