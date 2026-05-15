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MP HORROR: Noida woman dies just after 5 months of marriage with Bhopal-based lawyer; What happened moments before her death?

In a horrifying incident from Uttar Pradesh, a 33-year-old woman suddenly died under mysterious circumstances in Noida, just after 5 months of her marriage. However her family has alleged that Twisha faced mental harassment by in-laws.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 15, 2026, 04:13 PM IST

MP HORROR: Noida woman dies just after 5 months of marriage with Bhopal-based lawyer; What happened moments before her death?
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In a horrifying incident from Uttar Pradesh, a 33-year-old woman suddenly died under mysterious circumstances in Noida, just after 5 months of her marriage. The woman identified as Twisha Sharma married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Sharma in January, her father-in-law is a retired judge, while her mother-in-law is also a former judicial office, while her husband is a practicing lawyer. 

However her family has alleged that Twisha faced mental harassment by in-laws. 

What happened moments before Twisha's death

Moments before Twisha died, she called her mother on the night of the incident and reported mental harassment by her in-laws, her family claimed. The family also said that Twisha disconnected the phone after her husband entered the room, since then all attempts to contact her again went in vain.

Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, an officer in the Indian Army said that repeated attempts were thereafter made by family to contact her, Samarth, and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, but no one responded.

However, later the family was informed that Twisha is 'not breathing', and was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Allegations of Domestic Violence

Twisha's family has made serious allegations on her in-laws. They said that she faced mental harassment and domestic violence. he left her job in Noida to settle with her husband in Bhopal, but was pressurized by in-laws to take the job. She was also forced to terminate her pregnancy, after her character assassination.  Moreover, she also faced dowry-related harassment and was pressured to transfer shares and investments worth Rs 20 lakh, which had been gifted to her by her father, to her husband and in-laws. The family alleged that this was the reason she took an extreme step.

Post-mortem reports shocking revelation

Twisha’s post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS Bhopal and her body was later handed over to the family. The post-mortem report says Twisha died from "antemortem hanging by ligature" and had "multiple antemortem injuries" on her body. It also reveals that medical termination of her pregnancy was done a week before death. Viscera and blood samples were sent to FSL for toxicology tests. Nail samples were preserved for DNA. Cellotape and clothes were sealed for police examination. The uterus was preserved for histopathology.

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