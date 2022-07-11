MP Horror: 8-year-old boy sits with two-year-old brother's body by the road as father looks for transport

Gulshan watches over his brother Raja’s body who was declared dead on arrival at Morena district hospital

Images and video clips of an eight-year-old boy sitting with his two-year-old brother’s body while their father was trying to arrange a vehicle to take them home have emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, which has sent shockwaves across the state.

Eight-year-old Gulshan watched over his younger brother Raja’s body who was declared dead on arrival at the Morena district hospital on Saturday. The chilling picture of Gulshan holding the toddler’s hand and keeping his head on his lap was shot by a local journalist.

Their father, Pujaram Jatav, could not afford the ambulance run by a private agency hired by the hospital. To reach his village Badphara, which is about 40 km from the hospital, he was asked to pay around Rs 1,500-2,000.

Pujaram kept trying to arrange for transport as Gulshan sobbed, mourning his brother’s death. Later, one of the passerby — a policeman Yogendra — contacted the hospital authorities and the sub-divisional magistrate.

While the constable could not find Pujaram nearby, he used the hospital papers that Gulshan was holding and contacted the former. Telling Pujaram to return, Yogendra called the SDM and the hospital authorities.

The hospital authorities said that Raja was referred to Morena from Ambah Civil Hospital with symptoms of acute anaemia. Morena district hospital CMO Rakesh Sharma said that Raja was declared dead on arrival and alleged that Pujaram left the hospital with the body, without contacting the authorities.

“At the hospital we have ambulance to ferry patients but to ferry dead body, a private agency has been roped in called the Rogi Kalyan Samittee, which charges people. But, in case of those who cannot afford to pay, the hospital makes arrangement for it. Soon after it was brought to notice of the hospital authorities they were sent home with arrangements through Rogi Kalyan Sammittee,” Sharma was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Sharma also alleged that according to Pujaram’s neighbours, Raja had fallen ill about 4-5 days ago, but was given proper treatment.