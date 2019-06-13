MP Government refuses Computer Baba's demand for helicopter

Computer Baba aka Namdev das Tyagi's demand for a helicopter to evaluate the plantation work done along the Narmada river was not met by the Madhya Pradesh Government.

Minister for religious trusts and endowments PC Sharma said on Thursday, “Computer Baba has been appointed as the chairman of the river trust. He is supposed to have meetings (with officials concerned). He does not need a helicopter.”

In March last year, Computer Baba was accorded the minister of state status with 4 other religious leaders to work on the conservation of Narmada river. He was appointed at a time when he threatened to expose an alleged scam of the then BJP government related to the plantation work along the banks of Narmada.

Before the state assembly elections, he left his post and joined the Congress because he felt that Shivraj Chauhan, then chief minister, was not doing anything to stop illegal mining on the river bank.

Congress government appointed him as the chairman of ' ‘Ma Narmada, Ma Shipra, Ma Mandakini Nadi Nyas’ on March this year. However,he assumed office at the state secreteriat on June 6 after which he raised a demand for a helicopter.

Computer Baba did a lot of publicity work for the Congress and also campaigned for Digvijay Singh in Bhopal.