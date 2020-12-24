MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates community kitchen in East Delhi, to provide food at Re 1

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir has inaugurated a community kitchen in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi.

Through a program called 'Ek Asha Jan Rasoi', Gautam Gambhir's foundation will provide food at Re 1 through community kitchens.

"We want that no one should sleep on an empty stomach. We'll open 5-6 more kitchens like this in Delhi soon," Gambhir said.

"The 'Jan Rasoi' will serve nutritious, hygienic food to the needy people at Rs 1 per plate. A total of 500 persons will be provided food each day and second serving will also be allowed," Gambhir said to PTI.

An aide of the MP said that the food will comprise of rice, dal, and vegetable curry on special occasions.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the canteen will feed 50 people at a time, Gambhir said.

"The token amount of Rs 1 is meant to pay wages to those staff members who will run the kitchen," he said to news outlets.

He said that the next community kitchen will be opened in Mayur Vihar district.

"I have always felt that everybody has the right to healthy and hygienic food irrespective of caste, creed, religion or financial condition. It is saddening to see the homeless and destitute not being able to get even two square meals a day," Gambhir told reporters.