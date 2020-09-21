MP farmer gets Re 1 as insurance claim against crop damage of Rs 1 lakh, says will give it to govt

Pooranlal a farmer from Gondhana village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh has received crop insurance of just rupee one against a premium of rupee 1050. Thousands of Farmers from the district have received less than 100 or 50 rupees of insurance in their accounts. Pooranlal now plans to return this amount of rupee one to the state government.

Whatever has happened to the farmers in Betul in the name of insurance coverage is no less shocking for them. Less than 100 or 50 rupees of insurance has come in the accounts of thousands of farmers of the district. Now the farmers have started agitation against the government.

The state government gave crop insurance amount to over 22 lakh farmers of the state with great vigor. But the ridiculous thing in it was that some farmers got a share of just Rs. Pooranlal of Betul's Godhana village is one of such farmers. He paid an insurance premium of Rs. 1050, but he got only a sum of Rs. 1 on his share.

As soon as he got the information about the sum insured, Pooranlal was shocked. Pooranlal says that in the area of â€‹â€‹two and a half hectares, crop worth rupees one lakh got spoiled, but he got only one rupee as crop insurance amount.

Will give 1 rupee from the insurance company to the government

Like Pooranlal, there are thousands of farmers whose insurance amount of Rs 100 or less than Rs 50 in their accounts. The farmers are saddened by this ugly joke and also angry. According to Pawan, a farmer of Godhana village said that farmers are feeling insulted after receiving such crop insurance amount. They are now planning to return this amount to the government.

Department of Agriculture to will inquire with the insurance company

The Agriculture Department said that they do not have exact details of the transaction but will check with the insurance company. According to agricultural officials, the insurance company has its way of assessing the loss. A list of farmers who have received less than 200 rupees in their accounts, is again being sent to the insurance company. However, why was there a joke like putting a rupee in the farmers' accounts - the insurance company will be questioned about it?

Total 64 thousand 893 farmers received crop insurance amount

A total of 64 thousand 893 farmers have been given crop insurance in Betul district. For which an amount of 81 crores 71 lakh was released. Most of the farmers are angry about the amount of insurance, due to which it is evident that due to the negligence of revenue staff, the insurance company, or any third, farmers have suffered huge losses.