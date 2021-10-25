MP: Crorepati's wife flees with autorickshaw driver, takes Rs 47 lakh from home

In a very surprising case from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the wife of a millionaire man ran away with an auto-rickshaw driver who was 13 years younger than her. It is alleged that the woman has run away from her husband's house with Rs 47 lakh.

As per news reports, the incident took place in the Khajrana area of â€‹â€‹Indore. The woman's husband has lodged a complaint with the police station about his wife's disappearance and Rs 47 lakh missing from the house.

The police are investigating the matter. The search is on for the millionaire's wife and the auto-rickshaw driver.

According to the information, the auto-rickshaw driver often used to drop the woman at her house. The accused woman is missing since October 13. When the wife did not come home till night and there was no news of her, the husband filed a missing report of his wife.

Reports have claimed that the woman's husband is the owner of land worth crores of rupees. He had kept Rs 47 lakh in the cupboard of the house. Along with the wife, his money also disappeared from the house.

The police have said that the auto-rickshaw driver who eloped with the woman is named Imran and is 32 years old. Police have recovered Rs 33 lakh in cash from the house of a friend of Imran. However, the woman and the auto-rickshaw driver are yet to be apprehended.

Police are continuously raiding Khandwa, Javra, Ujjain and Ratlam to find the accused woman and auto-rickshaw driver. The location of the accused has been found in these four cities. The police are also tracing the location of both the mobiles.