MP cop writes 'I have violated lockdown, stay away from me' on labourer's forehead, faces action

A female police personnel in Madhya Pradesh faced widespread condemnation and disciplinary action from the authorities after she wrote "I have violated lockdown, stay away from me" on the forehead of a labourer who was on the streets amid the lockdown, attempting to return to his village along with thousands of others like him. Notably, this comes at a time when thousands of migrant labourers and daily-wage semi-skilled and unskilled workers are heading back home as they have no work after the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.

The action by the female cop was widely condemned and also termed 'unacceptable' by her superiors at the Madhya Pradesh police force. Kumar Saurabh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chhatarpur on Sunday said that the female police officer in question has been identified and she will now face strict action for the condemnable act.

The shocking incident came to light when a video of her writing the sentence on the forehead using a sketch pen went viral on social media.

"We verified the authenticity of the video today and came to the conclusion that it was done by a 2016 batch Sub-Inspector. The incident of writing on their foreheads happened during the medical examination of the labourers who had come from Uttar Pradesh. This is totally unacceptable and therefore, the action is being taken against the policewoman as per the law," the Chhatarpur SP told reporters on this day.

Other personnel in the police force have also been informed regarding the incident.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, has turned into a humanitarian crisis with the measure triggering a mass exodus of daily wage workers and labourers, including women and children, from major cities to their homes in other parts of the country.

As the lockdown put their livelihoods on halt, these workers decided to leave the place of their employment for their native homes, most of them on a journey on foot of hundreds of kilometres. In Delhi, many of these men and women, with their bags on their heads and backs and some having babies clung to their arms, were seen waiting in long queues to board buses.