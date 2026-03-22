MP CM Mohan Yadav takes big action: Removes Guna SP, orders Sidhi Collector’s removal amid complaints and hawala row

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ordered major action in Guna and Sidhi, removing SP Ankit Soni over a hawala row and directing the Collector’s removal after public complaints.

In a significant administrative move, MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ordered key changes in Guna and Sidhi districts on Sunday, acting on corruption allegations and public grievances. The decisions came after on-ground assessments and reports of irregularities involving officials.

Guna SP Removed Over Hawala Allegations

The most notable action was taken in Guna, where Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni was removed from his post with immediate effect. He has now been reassigned as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at the police headquarters.

This development follows a hawala-related controversy in which police reportedly seized around Rs 1 crore from a trader’s vehicle but allegedly returned a portion of the money after accepting a bribe. The case drew attention after higher authorities intervened, prompting an internal probe.

Subsequently, several police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and constables, were suspended for their suspected involvement. The investigation is being closely monitored by senior officials, including DIG-level officers.

Meanwhile, Hitika Vasal, currently serving as Commandant of the 15th Battalion in Indore, has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police for Guna.

Collector Removed in Sidhi After Public Complaints

In a parallel development, the Chief Minister directed the removal of Sidhi Collector Swarochit Somvanshi following multiple complaints from public representatives.

Yadav made an unannounced visit to Sidhi after returning from Mirzapur and held meetings with local residents and leaders. During these interactions, several grievances were raised regarding administrative functioning, which prompted immediate action.

Additionally, the Chief Minister ordered the suspension of a senior official associated with the district cooperative bank, citing concerns over performance and accountability.

CM Stresses Accountability

Speaking on the developments, Yadav emphasised the importance of responsibility among government officials. He stated that those entrusted with public duties must perform diligently, warning that repeated complaints could lead to removal from field postings.

He also indicated that outcomes of his visit and subsequent decisions would become clearer by the end of the day, reinforcing his government’s stance on accountability and transparency.

आज सीधी जिला मुख्यालय में आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। इसमें जनता एवं जनप्रतिनिधिगणों की शिकायतों, जिला प्रशासन तथा विभिन्न विभागों की विस्तृत समीक्षा एवं फीडबैक के आधार पर जिला कलेक्टर स्वरोचित सोमवंशी को तत्काल प्रभाव से हटाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



महाप्रबंधक जिला सहकारी बैंक पीएस… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 22, 2026

Focus on Governance and Discipline

The swift actions in both Guna and Sidhi highlight the state government’s intent to address corruption and inefficiency. By acting on both financial misconduct and public complaints, the administration has signalled a stricter approach toward governance and official conduct across districts.