FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Iss baar No. 6': Rohit Sharma fires warning to rivals with big promise to Mumbai Indians fans ahead of IPL 2026

MP CM Mohan Yadav takes big action: Removes Guna SP, orders Sidhi Collector’s removal amid complaints and hawala row

Amid US-Israel-Iran war, Russian oil carrier arrives in India, docks off Mangaluru coast

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office: Forget North, South, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film defeats Hollywood, Dhurandhar 2 beats this English movie

Qatar Helicopter Crash: 6 dead, 1 missing as military chopper fails due to technical malfunction amid Middle East tensions

PSL 2026 to be played without fans in Lahore, Karachi; Mohsin Naqvi warns players over IPL switch

'Won’t be dragged into war': UK MP rejects Trump’s 48-hour Iran ultimatum

Watch: MS Dhoni gets thunderous welcome at Chepauk, female fan breaks down in emotional moment

Rishab Shetty says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 'isn't just a sequel, it's a statement': 'Every frame hits like a war drum'

Chhattisgarh: 1 killed,17 injured as ropeway collapses at Khallari Mata Temple amid Navratri crowds, probe underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office: Forget North, South, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film defeats Hollywood, Dhurandhar 2 beats this English movie

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Forget South, North, Ranveer's film defeats Hollywood

PSL 2026 to be played without fans in Lahore, Karachi; Mohsin Naqvi warns players over IPL switch

PSL 2026 to be played without fans in Lahore, Karachi; Mohsin Naqvi warns player

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

HomeIndia

INDIA

MP CM Mohan Yadav takes big action: Removes Guna SP, orders Sidhi Collector’s removal amid complaints and hawala row

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ordered major action in Guna and Sidhi, removing SP Ankit Soni over a hawala row and directing the Collector’s removal after public complaints.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

MP CM Mohan Yadav takes big action: Removes Guna SP, orders Sidhi Collector’s removal amid complaints and hawala row
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant administrative move, MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ordered key changes in Guna and Sidhi districts on Sunday, acting on corruption allegations and public grievances. The decisions came after on-ground assessments and reports of irregularities involving officials.

Guna SP Removed Over Hawala Allegations

The most notable action was taken in Guna, where Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni was removed from his post with immediate effect. He has now been reassigned as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at the police headquarters.

This development follows a hawala-related controversy in which police reportedly seized around Rs 1 crore from a trader’s vehicle but allegedly returned a portion of the money after accepting a bribe. The case drew attention after higher authorities intervened, prompting an internal probe.

Subsequently, several police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and constables, were suspended for their suspected involvement. The investigation is being closely monitored by senior officials, including DIG-level officers.

Meanwhile, Hitika Vasal, currently serving as Commandant of the 15th Battalion in Indore, has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police for Guna.

Collector Removed in Sidhi After Public Complaints

In a parallel development, the Chief Minister directed the removal of Sidhi Collector Swarochit Somvanshi following multiple complaints from public representatives.

Yadav made an unannounced visit to Sidhi after returning from Mirzapur and held meetings with local residents and leaders. During these interactions, several grievances were raised regarding administrative functioning, which prompted immediate action.

Additionally, the Chief Minister ordered the suspension of a senior official associated with the district cooperative bank, citing concerns over performance and accountability.

CM Stresses Accountability

Speaking on the developments, Yadav emphasised the importance of responsibility among government officials. He stated that those entrusted with public duties must perform diligently, warning that repeated complaints could lead to removal from field postings.

He also indicated that outcomes of his visit and subsequent decisions would become clearer by the end of the day, reinforcing his government’s stance on accountability and transparency.

Focus on Governance and Discipline

The swift actions in both Guna and Sidhi highlight the state government’s intent to address corruption and inefficiency. By acting on both financial misconduct and public complaints, the administration has signalled a stricter approach toward governance and official conduct across districts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid US-Israel-Iran war, Russian oil carrier arrives in India, docks off Mangaluru coast
Amid US-Israel-Iran war, Russian oil carrier arrives in India, docks off
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office: Forget North, South, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film defeats Hollywood, Dhurandhar 2 beats this English movie
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Forget South, North, Ranveer's film defeats Hollywood
Qatar Helicopter Crash: 6 dead, 1 missing as military chopper fails due to technical malfunction amid Middle East tensions
Qatar Helicopter Crash: 6 dead, 1 missing as military chopper fails
PSL 2026 to be played without fans in Lahore, Karachi; Mohsin Naqvi warns players over IPL switch
PSL 2026 to be played without fans in Lahore, Karachi; Mohsin Naqvi warns player
'Won’t be dragged into war': UK MP rejects Trump’s 48-hour Iran ultimatum
'Won’t be dragged into war': UK MP rejects Trump’s 48-hour Iran ultimatum
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement