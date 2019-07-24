MP CM Kamal Nath dares BJP to bring no-confidence motion after LoP says can topple government in 24 hours

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly and BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday in Assembly said that they can topple the government in 24 hours. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state has a wafer thin majority in the assembly and questions regarding how long they can continue were raised after JD(S)-Congress government was toppled in Karnataka, where they had a much more favourable equation.

Bhargava said in the assembly, "Hamare oopar wale number 1 ya number 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi". It loosely translates to, If our number 1 or number 2 give instructions, your government wouldn't even last 24 hours.

However, Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh CM and a seasoned political operative said that, "Aapke oopar wale number 1 aur 2 samajhdar hain, isliye aadesh nahi de rahe hain. Aap chahen to avishwas prastaav (no confidence motion) le aayen."

He told Bhargava that his superiors are smart, and hence they are not giving the orders to topple the government. The MP CM also dared BJP to bring a no-confidence motion against them.

Currently in the 230 member assembly, Congress has 114 seats and BJP has 109. Kamal Nath formed government with the help of 4 independents, 2 SP and 1 BSP MLA. Hence, it is standing on a weak edifice but MP CM is confident that his MLAs will stick with him. Congress got a jolt in the Lok Sabha when it could only win one seat. Even Jyotiraditya Scindia lost from his family bastion of Guna. Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath was the only Congress candidate who could cross the line. After that political speculations are rife about the government's future and BJP seizing power in Karnataka have only intensified the chatter. On

On Tuesday, Bhargava had said that the situation of Madhya Pradesh government is much worse than that of Karnataka. "It is a coalition based not on any ideological compatibility or principles, but on greed. The day their demands are not met, the coalition will fall. I believe that the situation in Madhya Pradesh is much worse than that of Karnataka," Gopal Bhargava said. "It is a big surprise that the government has managed to stay in power for seven months," he added. Upon being asked whether the BJP government is ready to stake their claim, he said," We will follow the direction of our party's high command. We are not desperate to form government."

With ANI inputs