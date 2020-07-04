MP class 10 Board Results 2020: How to apply for re-evaluation of exam copy

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the results for MP Board class 10th Result 2020 on Saturday, July 4, at 12 pm. Candidates can check the results on MP Board's official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Now students who are not satisfied with their results can send their examination copies for double checking.

In order, to apply for rechecking the students have to download the revaluation form from the official website of MP Board mpbse.nic.in.

Students have to fill the necessary details in the form, and submit the fees. Before final submission, students should check the details mentioned in the form thoroughly before finally submitting the form as they would not be given a second chance to correct mistakes in the form.

Seperate fees will be assigned for each subject that the students wants to get checked. They can send more than one subject for revaluation.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 62.84%. Out of the 893336 students who appeared for the exams, 560474 students have passed.

Total boys who appeared for the exams are 473582, and 427845 girls appeared for the exams.

This time around, the girls outperformed the boys, recording a pass percentage of 65.87%, while boys pass percentage stood at 60.09%.

The results can be accessed by sending an SMS in the format — MP10<space>roll number — to 56263 and 5676750.

Results can also be accessed in other websites-mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Steps to check MP Board 10th Result:

Step 1. Visit the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link - 'MP board class 10 results'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like roll number, log in.

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Over 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam in 2020 while around 8.5 lakh students sat for the class 12 exams.

MP board high school result for Class 10 was prepared on the papers that were conducted before the lockdown.