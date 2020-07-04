MP class 10 Board Results 2020: 15 toppers rank first with 100% score; check details here

15 people have topped the MP Board class 10th exam with a score of 300 out of 300. The exam was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) (UPMSP).

Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma, Vedika Vishwakarma have scored 100% in the board exams.

A total of 22 students have secured the third rank by scoring 99.67%

Sonam Patel and Sandhya Thakur have bagged second position in MP Board 10th results with 99.75% marks in class 10th exam.

A total of 62.84% of students have passed. In the year 2019, 61.32% of students had passed. An increase of 1.52% is recorded in the pass percentage this year.

Pass percentage of girls is 65.87% while boys’ pass percent is 60.09%

The results of MP Board Class 10th were announced on Saturday at the board's official website mpbse.nic.in.

Steps to check MP Board 10th Result:

Step 1. Visit the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link - 'MP board class 10 results'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like roll number, log in.

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Over 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam in 2020 while around 8.5 lakh students sat for the class 12 exams.

MP board high school result for Class 10 was prepared on the papers that were conducted before the lockdown.