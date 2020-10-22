MP Board HSSC Supplementary Results released, check on mpbse.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared the results for the 12th Board Supplementary papers. The results can be checked on the official website mpbse.nic.in. Along with the official site, the MP Board Class 12 Supplementary results are also available on mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpsc.mp.nic.in. Direct links to check the results is provided here.

MPBSE Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Certificate, HSSC Supplementary Examination 2020 were conducted in September this year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates who appeared for the September exams can now check the results online on the link provided here . Steps to check the results are also explained below for the convenience of the students.

MP Board, MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020: How to check

Go to the official website mpbse.nic.in

On the home page the latest notifications are listed – click on the link for Class 12 / HSSC Supplementary Result Sept 2020 Exam – direct links below

MPBSE 12th / HSSC Supplementary Result 2020 on mpbse.nic.in |

MPBSE 12th / HSSC Supplementary Result 2020 on mpbse.mponline.nic.in

A new window would open – enter the roll number and other information and click submit

Your result would be visible on the screen

About MP Board Supplementary Exams 2020

MP Board has conducted the MPBSE HSSC Supplementary Examinations 2020 from September 14 across the state. The exams were delayed due to the delay in the main examination and the subsequent result declaration. Special measures were in place this year due to the pandemic.