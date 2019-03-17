MP BJP leaders back Shivraj Singh Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh for Vidisha Lok Sabha seat

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeIndia

India

MP BJP leaders back Shivraj Singh Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh for Vidisha Lok Sabha seat

Sadhna Singh's name for the seat came up after Chouhan decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 11:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders are batting for the candidature of Sadhna Singh, wife of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency after Union Minister Sushma Swaraj declared she will not contest the polls.

BJP MLA Rampal Singh, a close aide of Chouhan, said, "Sadhna Singh's name has been suggested and recommended by the district presidents of all the four districts spanning Vidisha Lok Sabha seat as also the sitting and former MLAs of the party. However, a final decision will to be taken by Delhi and we are hopeful that her name will be approved."

According to BJP sources, Sadhna Singh's name for the seat came up after Chouhan decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Assembly segments -- Bhojpur, Sanchi (SC), Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar and Khategaon spread across four districts of Raisen, Sehore, Dewas and Vidisha.

Except for the Assembly constituencies of Sanchi and Vidisha which are in the bag of Congress, rest of the six seats are being held BJP. According to the sources, all the six MLAs have agreed on the name of Sadhna Singh.

The high-profile constituency was represented by party stalwarts like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1991, Sushma Swaraj in 2009 and 2014, and former Chief Minister Chouhan in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

SadhnaSingh had extensively campaigned for her husband Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Budhni and Vidisha Assembly constituencies in the past and is a well known face among the party workers and voters. Chouhan is sitting MLA from Budhni.

On the other hand, Congress is still looking for a face from Vidisha. It is being speculated that Congress may pitch Suresh Pachouri against Sadhna Singh. However, Pachouri had faced defeat in the recently held state Assembly polls at the hands of BJP candidate Surendra Patwa in Bhojpur Assembly constituency.

In Madhya Pradesh, polling will be conducted in four stages during phase four, five, six and seven scheduled on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 respectively. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won from 27 constituencies while Congress bagged two seats.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Haryana: Mobile internet services suspended in Nuh till this date

    Explainer: What is the Einstein Cross visible in space?

    Brazil plane crash: 14 dead as aircraft crashes while trying to land in heavy rain

    Manipur: Indian Army soldier on leave abducted from his home in Imphal East, killed

    Jaipur couple caught kissing on moving motorcycle, video goes viral

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE