Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

MP assembly polls: BJP releases names of star campaigners, PM Modi tops list

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narottam Mishra too are on the list of star campaigners.

ANI

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) list of 40-star campaigners released by the party on Friday for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in November.

The list also includes party national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narottam Mishra too are on the list of star campaigners. Meanwhile, PM Modi who remained in the poll-bound state on Friday offered prayers at Kanch Mandir (Temple) in Chitrakoot. The Kanch Mandir includes the temple of Citrakuta Vihari and Viharini (Lord Rama and Goddess Sita), along with the Raghav Satsang Bhavan.

He also visited Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in Chitrakoot and thanked Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust for playing an important role in the medical treatment of the poor and oppressed. "I thank Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust from all the oppressed, poor, adivasi people for playing a pivotal role in the service of humanity," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally at Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. 

The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

